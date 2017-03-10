Ciara Involved in Car Accident: Report

March 10, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Ciara

By Radio.com Staff

Ciara was involved in a car accident earlier today in Los Angeles, according to a new report.

Related: Ciara Shares Revealing Pregnancy Photo with Son & Russell Wilson

The singer is currently pregnant with her second child, and first with husband Russell Wilson. TMZ reports that Ciara was making a left turn when a SUV collided with her front passenger side. TMZ also reports that Ciara was seen walking and talking on her phone in the aftermath of the incident.

A source tells People that the singer is doing “fine.”

This is a developing story.

 

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Get Exclusive Access To Power 96 Miami Music Week Festivities
Text On The 10s Weekend: Ed Sheeran 'Division' TicketsPower 96 is hooking you up with tickets to rock out with Ed Sheeran AT THE American Airlines Arena on August 30, 2017! Starting Friday from 8:10am-9:10pm - listen at 10 minutes after every hour! Then all day Saturday and Sunday (03/11 - 03/12) to text on the 10s and win your two (2) tickets!

Listen Live