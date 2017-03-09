Scarlett Johansson’s Husband Urges Her to Withdraw Divorce Filing #Jp

Just hours after Scarlett Johansson announced that she was filing for divorce from estranged husband Romain Dauriac, the French journalist released a statement of his own. “It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in court and made our personal differences so public,” he said. “I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and to go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table.” He added, “We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can.” Johansson promised not to comment on the “dissolution” of her marriage “out of respect for all working moms.” It’ll be tough to stay tight-lipped, however, as she and Dauriac are reportedly gearing up for a nasty custody battle over their 3-year-old daughter Rose