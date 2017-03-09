Martha Stewart Bakes A Cake For Rick Ross! 🎂 #LucyLopez

March 9, 2017 7:46 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: cakes, martha stewart, new music, rather you than me, Rick Ross

Martha Stewart served as Rick Ross’s publicist on Wednesday and premiered the cover art for his forthcoming album Rather You Than Me. Billboard reports that Stewart debuted the art by displaying the image–which shows Ross wearing a red fur jacket and crown–on a black cake. “Hi, friends! Rick Ross, my friend, has his world premiere next week on March 17th of his ninth album Rather You Than Me designed by Mr. Brainwash, here’s the cover right on this beautiful cake” Stewart says in an Instagram video while holding the dessert. She also threw in some humor, adding, “And the single titled ‘I Think She Like Me,’ I think it should be ‘I Know I Like Him.'” Ross previously stopped by Stewart’s  VH1 cooking show with Snoop Dogg for a flirtatious appearance last year.

@marthastewart48 luv! #boss #biggest 3.17.17 #ratheryouthanme

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!
Win Ariana Grande Dangerous Woman Tour TixListen to the Power Morning Show All Week Long At 6:35A To Win Tickets To See Ariana Grande At Her Dangerous Woman Tour! Coming to Miami On April 14th at the Miami Airlines Arena!

Listen Live