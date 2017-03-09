Martha Stewart Bakes A Cake For Rick Ross! 🎂 #LucyLopez

Martha Stewart served as Rick Ross’s publicist on Wednesday and premiered the cover art for his forthcoming album Rather You Than Me. Billboard reports that Stewart debuted the art by displaying the image–which shows Ross wearing a red fur jacket and crown–on a black cake. “Hi, friends! Rick Ross, my friend, has his world premiere next week on March 17th of his ninth album Rather You Than Me designed by Mr. Brainwash, here’s the cover right on this beautiful cake” Stewart says in an Instagram video while holding the dessert. She also threw in some humor, adding, “And the single titled ‘I Think She Like Me,’ I think it should be ‘I Know I Like Him.'” Ross previously stopped by Stewart’s VH1 cooking show with Snoop Dogg for a flirtatious appearance last year.

@marthastewart48 luv! #boss #biggest 3.17.17 #ratheryouthanme A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:33pm PST