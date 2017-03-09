Linkin Park Debut ‘Heavy’ Video Featuring Kiiara

By Radio.com Staff

Linkin Park have released the music video for their new single “Heavy,” which features Kiiara.

Related: Watch Linkin Park Fail James Corden’s ‘Bandmate Game’

Directed by Tim Mattia, who’s created visuals for The 1975 and Halsey, the new video features Chester Bennington attending a group therapy session that gets quite heated as he struggles with addiction. The singer eventually fights his doppelganger in a violent confrontation in a bathroom.

The track is the first single off Linkin Park’s seventh studio album One More Light, which will be released on May 19th.

Check out Linkin Park’s latest below.