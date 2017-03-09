Fake Ryan Gosling Accepts Trophy at German Awards Show #Jp

March 9, 2017 9:37 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: hi, JP, People, Power 96

It was revealed on Wednesday that a man pretending to be Ryan Gosling interrupted a German awards show over the weekend and accepted an award on behalf of La La Land. DailyMail.com reports that the scheme was put together by comedians Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlau, who set up a fake agency pretending to represent Gosling and then promised to get the heartthrob to the show. However, when the ceremony’s host Steven Gaetjen introduced Ryan, an imposter walked out and did a La La Land-esque dance move on his way to the microphone. “Good evening, I am Ryan Gosling!” he declared in a broad German accent. He proceeded to dedicate the award to Joko and Klass before exiting the stage.

