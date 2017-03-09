Britney Spears Shows off Basketball Skills

"Perfect day to shoot some hoops." March 9, 2017 9:36 AM
By Hayden Wright

Social media is Britney Spears’ favorite place to broadcast her fitness regime, from insane lunges to feats of grace and coordination. Yesterday, Britney shared a video of herself shooting a basketball with a friend, and her skills are impressive.

She captioned the video: “Perfect day to shoot some hoops,” and she’s right. Wherever she is, it looks gloriously warm and sunny wherever she is.

Basketball is a family affair for the Spears clan: Last month, her sister Jamie Lynn shared footage of daughter Maddie playing basketball after recovering from a serious ATV accident.

Watch Britney dominate the court here:

