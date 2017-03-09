Amber Rose Blasts VH1 Dating Shows

By Rahul Lal

This week on Play.It’s Loveline with Amber Rose podcast, host Amber Rose took aim at VH1’s reality dating shows for their blatant misogyny and portrayal of women.

“I just did ’14 Days of Love’ for VH1 during Valentine’s Day and they played back all the Flavor of Love and Rock of Love [shows] and s— like that,” she began. “So obviously, when it first came out, I was like ‘Oh, this s— is f—ing amazing. I could watch this all day,’ but watching it now as a feminist and different person? I’m like, ‘Holy s—, this is disgusting, it’s horrible.'”

Amber’s co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue revealed that he was offered his own reality show years ago on Bravo, but declined because he didn’t want to sell himself out. The show would’ve followed his dating life and he was determined to ensure he didn’t promote any sort of anti-feminist ideas; Chris is rather critical about shows like Love & Hip Hop and The Bachelor.

“They’re selling each other out just to get the dude,” he said. “I don’t know, I couldn’t deal with it… I’m like, ‘This is what people are doing on camera? They’re confidently showing this part of themselves to the world? Yikes.'”

After revealing that she had a chance to be on the first season of Love & Hip-Hop, Amber said that she had no interest and never will have any interest in being on the show.

Amber and Chris also spoke about The Bachelor, as it’s been in the news lately since announcing the show’s first African-American bachelorette in 21 seasons of airing. Rachel Lindsay, a civil defense attorney from Dallas, Texas was chosen to be the new bachelorette and will have the opportunity to select from a plethora of men beginning this coming May. Amber discussed some of the controversies over this decision and her issues with those controversies.

“I think it’s so cool but she’s getting a lot of s— because the black community is like ‘Bitch, you better pick a black man,'” she said. “I think it’s unfair and I think it’s complete bulls—. I think she needs to follow her heart and be open to anyone and especially nowadays, who cares about that anymore?”

The show is notorious for their lack of diversity and so this is a big stepping stone, but the next step is the casting of the male contestants. Dr. Chris asked, “How many black men will they [the network] even offer her? Are they going to give her what they normally do? I’ve watched that show before and I’m not sure how many people total, I think it’s like 16 dudes and there’s like two black ones out of the 16. They might do that again or if they do the opposite, is that f—ed up if they’re like ‘Here, we’re going to give you mostly black dudes because we’re assuming you like black dudes.'”

Regardless, he has no interest in the new season. “I haven’t been watching the show, it started to exhaust me,” he said. “It was so standardized and monotonous in the gender dating norms that they used, it’s kind of gross. All these women fighting over a man like that’s the biggest and most important thing in their lives. They gave up and walked away from their jobs to go find a man? Yawn.”

Listen to the full episode of Loveline with Amber Rose here.