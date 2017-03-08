Über Driver Goes Wild For Dwayne Wade! 🏀 #LucyLopez

March 8, 2017 7:39 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: champion, Dwayne Wade, forever a Heatle., uber

Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade had an adorable encounter with a super fan on Tuesday when he called an Uber from a Waffle House in Orlando, Florida. In Snapchat videos shared by TMZ, Wade is seen riding in the back of an Uber while the driver–an avid fan of Wade’s old team the Miami Heat–raves about him and tells him, “You are the man!” As the footage shows, Wade got a kick out of interacting with the fan and thanked him for the support. He also noted on Snapchat that he expected to be “fast friends” with the driver by the end of the ride. Wade had reportedly rented out the Waffle House restaurant to enjoy a meal with some of his Chicago teammates.

 

