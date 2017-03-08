Nene Leaks Throws Shade At POTUS45! 😳 #LucyLopez

March 8, 2017 7:21 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: Donald Trump, nene leeks, president, usa, Who, wow

In a preview clip of Wednesday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show, NeNe Leakes opens up about her past experience working with President Donald Trump on The Celebrity Apprentice. “I have to say, when I worked for Donald, he and I got along very well. I must say, he was very true to who he was when I worked with him,” she recalls. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, who competed on the 2011 season of Celebrity Apprentice, adds that the man she got to know in the boardroom is a far cry from the one who’s in the White House. “Now, who this person is that we are seeing, I don’t know who that is. I don’t know him to ever speak that way,” she admits. “He’s always been very honest and very true and very blunt–that’s true. He’s always been that way. But I did not witness him doing anything unethical. Honestly, I did not.”

