Ed Sheeran Has Hooked Up With Members of Taylor Swift’s Squad #JP

Ed Sheeran has more or less confirmed that he’s hooked up with members of Taylor Swift’s squad in the past. “Taylor’s world is celebrity,” he explains to Rolling Stone. “I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy.…I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f**k did that happen?'” The now 26-year-old singer-songwriter, who reportedly hooked up with Ellie Goulding several times before finding out that she had sex with one of his friends, stops short of naming names. However, he does make it clear that him and Taylor have never been romantically involved. “I found that aspect quite lazy journalism,” he says of tabloid stories on their so-called romance. “There wasn’t any truth to it whatsoever.”