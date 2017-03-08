Ed Sheeran Has Hooked Up With Members of Taylor Swift’s Squad #JP

March 8, 2017 5:37 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: Ed, hi, LOL

Ed Sheeran has more or less confirmed that he’s hooked up with members of Taylor Swift’s squad in the past. “Taylor’s world is celebrity,” he explains to Rolling Stone. “I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy.…I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f**k did that happen?'” The now 26-year-old singer-songwriter, who reportedly hooked up with Ellie Goulding several times before finding out that she had sex with one of his friends, stops short of naming names. However, he does make it clear that him and Taylor have never been romantically involved. “I found that aspect quite lazy journalism,” he says of tabloid stories on their so-called romance. “There wasn’t any truth to it whatsoever.”

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!
Win Ariana Grande Dangerous Woman Tour TixListen to the Power Morning Show All Week Long At 6:35A To Win Tickets To See Ariana Grande At Her Dangerous Woman Tour! Coming to Miami On April 14th at the Miami Airlines Arena!

Listen Live