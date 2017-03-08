All-Pink Starburst Packs Are Finally a Thing Now #JP

Good news for fans of pink Starburst. Wrigley announced on Tuesday that it will be offering a new Starburst All-Pink package for a limited time. According to Us Weekly, the All-Pink variety will only be available for the month of April. “Believe it or not, over half of all references to Starburst on social media are about pink Starburst,” a Wrigley spokesperson tells TODAY. A second spokesperson added, “Everyone has a favorite Starburst flavor, but pink has certainly risen to the top. We figured it was time to reward our fans!” Fans of the pink candy have since taken to social media to praise the decision, writing things such as, “Devastation is finding out @Wendy’s got rid of spicy chicken nugs. Happiness is finding out @Starburst is making a bag of all pink Starburst.”