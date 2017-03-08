Madonna, Adele, Alicia Keys Support ‘A Day Without A Women’ Protest

By Robyn Collins

Madonna, Adele, Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hayley Williams and Kylie Minogue are just some of the stars that have publicly expressed their support for today’s (March 8) A Day Without a Woman strike.

The protest was organized to emphasize the economic power of women on society. It takes place on International Women’s Day

Wednesday strike is also aimed at highlighting the ongoing pay disparity between men and women and gender discrimination. Organizers are encouraging women to take the day off from paid and unpaid work and not shop, except at female, minority-owned and small businesses. Women who can’t participate in the strike are encouraged to wear red in solidarity.

The protest mimics last month’s Day Without Immigrants, a stand against President Trump’s immigration policies.

Madonna supported International Women’s Day and her Vogue Germany cover.

Dreaming of a World Where Women have Equal Rights. 🙏🏻🌈🙌🏻💘🎉👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏅🏆🏅🏆🌸#internationalwomensday 🌺🌎🌍👊🏻🎉..… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

(@Madonna) March 08, 2017

Keys tweeted the information for a noon rally in New York in Central Park:

For all that women do.... https://t.co/bLk7VFZgZw —

Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 08, 2017

Adele supported International Women’s Day with a famous quote from late Ottawa Mayor Charlotte Elizabeth Whitton about how hard women have to work.

"Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult"… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

(@Adele) March 08, 2017

Kylie Minogue and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda added their voices to the protesting chorus.

Love that @abeautifulmess are participating & even put together a list of women-run businesses to support tomorrow… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) March 08, 2017

The organizers of January’s Women’s March thanked the Statue of Liberty for going dark for an hour on Tuesday night (March 7). Even though it was an accident, they took it as a sign of solidarity.