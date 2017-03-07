Watch Runway Models Pay Tribute to George Michael

"Faith! Love! Faith! Love!" March 7, 2017 7:39 AM
Filed Under: George Michael

By Jon Wiederhorn

When he was alive, George Michael was a great admirer and supporter of fashion, so he surely would have appreciated the tribute that runway models paid to him yesterday (March 6) at Paris Fashion Week.

Related: Watch Chris Martin Duet with George Michael

For the finale of Stella McCartney’s collection, the models assembled on the runway in a circle, arms raised and repeatedly chanted, “Faith. Love.” In addition, Natalia Vodianova danced in her front-row seat. Throughout the presentation the crowd cheered loudly in appreciation.

Michael, whose “Freedom” video featured fashion models Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, died December 25 at age 53.

Watch the spirited tribute below:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!
Win Ariana Grande Dangerous Woman Tour TixListen to the Power Morning Show All Week Long At 6:35A To Win Tickets To See Ariana Grande At Her Dangerous Woman Tour! Coming to Miami On April 14th at the Miami Airlines Arena!

Listen Live