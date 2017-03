Soooo Jason Derulo decided to spend over $70,000 AT A STRIP CLUB!!! So Miami of him! lmao But somebody explain to me how the heck this is a tax write off!?! Check out the video below.

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96

Our Fam @jasonderulo GOING UP‼️ #AODMondays Powered By @thecommitteegroup 💯 A post shared by 💎OFFICIAL A.O.D PAGE💎 (@aceofdiamonds.la) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:33am PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js