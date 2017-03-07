Chrissy Teigen Talks PPD! 😥 #LucyLopez

Chrissy Tiegen covers the April issue of Glamour, and inside, she reveals her struggle with postpartum depression. After she and husband John Legend welcomed their daughter, Luna, in April 2016, Teigen found herself constantly in pain, struggling to get off the couch, unable to eat for days in a row, spontaneously breaking into tears, and lashing out at those around her.

Finally, in December, she went to her doctor and was diagnosed with postpartum depression and anxiety.

I read this article and it was incredibly real! I don’t expect anything less from CT, she’s boss. I bet this article will help other women in the same situation.

