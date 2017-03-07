Chrissy Teigen Talks PPD! 😥 #LucyLopez

Chrissy Tiegen covers the April issue of Glamour, and inside, she reveals her struggle with postpartum depression. After she and husband John Legend welcomed their daughter, Luna, in April 2016, Teigen found herself constantly in pain, struggling to get off the couch, unable to eat for days in a row, spontaneously breaking into tears, and lashing out at those around her.
Finally, in December, she went to her doctor and was diagnosed with postpartum depression and anxiety.
I read this article and it was incredibly real! I don’t expect anything less from CT, she’s boss. I bet this article will help other women in the same situation.
MUST READ: Teigen Glamour Article
I'll just say it: I have post partum depression. So much love to @glamourmag for letting me share something that was eating me up inside for months and months. One of the most amazing things about social media is the ability to interact candidly with friends and fans and it felt so weird knowing what I was going through but not really feeling like it was the right place to speak on it. I've always felt genuinely close to all of you and I'm insanely relieved you now know something that has been such a huge part of me for so long. My full essay is on the @glamourmag bio. ❤