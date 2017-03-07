Blue Ivy’s Fashion Game is Life! 👑 #LucyLopez

Blue Ivy Carter continued her tradition of rocking designer duds this week by wearing a $26,000 dress to the Beauty and the Beast premiere on Sunday night. E! News reports that Blue rocked a modified version of Gucci’s velvet trimmed dress from the Fall 2016 collection, which is embroidered with parrots and snakes and is embellished with crystals and faux pearls. Meanwhile, her pregnant mama Beyonce wore a matching empire-waist chiffon gown that highlighted her growing belly and paired it with Alaia’s $1,760 studded patent-leather sandals. While Queen and Blue skipped the red carpet, they appeared to take several photos inside the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:00am PST

