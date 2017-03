Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds poses for photographers during a photocall for the film "Woman in Gold" presented as Berlinale Special at the 65th Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin, on February 9, 2015. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Check it out homies! Deadpool has a NEW movie trailer and it makes fun of Logan & Superman! LOVE THAT!

Hola! Iā€™m Lucy Lopez. Philanthropist of "Cool" and advocate of "Awkward." We might know each other. I truly believe POP CULTURE is not limited to celebrity news - As a matter of fact, we really want to focus on local pop culture. We love it all...