Letterman Slams Fallon for Tousling Trump’s Hair on Tonight Show #Jp

March 6, 2017 9:37 PM By J.P.
Filed Under: hey now, Power96, wow

Late-night legend David Letterman tells Vulture in a new interview that he wishes Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon had gone harder at Donald Trump back in September when he had the then-presidential candidate on his talk show. “I think I would be in the position to give him a bit of a scolding and he would have to sit there and take it,” the former Late Show host says about how he would’ve handled the interview, which famously featured Fallon tousling Trump’s tower of hair. While Letterman admits the bit made for a “fantastic viral clip,” he adds, “[I] would have gone to work on Trump.” The hilarious interview also includes Letterman describing White House secretary Sean Spicer as “a boob who just got out of a cab and now here he is.”

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder
Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!

Listen Live