Letterman Slams Fallon for Tousling Trump’s Hair on Tonight Show #Jp

Late-night legend David Letterman tells Vulture in a new interview that he wishes Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon had gone harder at Donald Trump back in September when he had the then-presidential candidate on his talk show. “I think I would be in the position to give him a bit of a scolding and he would have to sit there and take it,” the former Late Show host says about how he would’ve handled the interview, which famously featured Fallon tousling Trump’s tower of hair. While Letterman admits the bit made for a “fantastic viral clip,” he adds, “[I] would have gone to work on Trump.” The hilarious interview also includes Letterman describing White House secretary Sean Spicer as “a boob who just got out of a cab and now here he is.”