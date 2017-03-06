Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman Character Originally Died of Overdose #JP

March 6, 2017 9:32 PM By J.P.
Filed Under: hi, Power 96, yay

It’s been revealed that Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman, Vivian Ward, was supposed to die of an overdose in the original ending of the classic 1990 film. “I can’t tell you how much time was spent debating,” former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg said during a recent Q&A in New York. “As a script, Pretty Woman was an R-rated movie about a hooker on Hollywood Boulevard. By the way, in the original version–it’s pretty dark–I think she died of an overdose.” Page Six reports that the film studio executive went on to explain that Disney shot down the grim ending. “Convincing [people] that we should make that at the Walt Disney Co., and that it’s a fairy tale and a princess movie, a lot of people had a hard time seeing it,” Katzenberg admitted. “But, as they say, the rest is history.”

