Ed Sheeran’s Overshadows The Weeknd! 🏆 #LucyLopez

March 6, 2017 7:05 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, good job papo, The Weeknd, wow

Ed Sheeran has revealed what inspired his latest album Divide. “All my other albums have been about heartbreak and I’m just not in that place,” Sheeran explains. “I had to find new things to write about, so I guess I dwelled on my family a bit.” Sheeran’s comments come just two days after the album broke streaming records on Spotify by clocking 56,727,861 streams on Friday. In doing so, Divide smashed the record previously held by The Weeknd’s Starboy–which generated 29 million streams the day it was released in November.

