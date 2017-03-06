Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Secretly Battled Postpartum Depression #JP

March 6, 2017 9:43 PM By J.P.
Filed Under: hair, hey, JP, Power96, wow, You

Chrissy Teigen has revealed in an emotional essay for Glamour that she struggled with postpartum depression following the birth of daughter Luna 10 months ago. “I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy…I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me,” writes Teigen. “How can I feel this way when everything is so great? I’ve had a hard time coming to terms with that, and I hesitated to even talk about this.” She adds that after receiving her diagnosis, “I started taking an antidepressant, which helped…Postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it.”

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder
Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!

Listen Live