Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Secretly Battled Postpartum Depression #JP

Chrissy Teigen has revealed in an emotional essay for Glamour that she struggled with postpartum depression following the birth of daughter Luna 10 months ago. “I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy…I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me,” writes Teigen. “How can I feel this way when everything is so great? I’ve had a hard time coming to terms with that, and I hesitated to even talk about this.” She adds that after receiving her diagnosis, “I started taking an antidepressant, which helped…Postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it.”