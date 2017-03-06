1st Deadpool 2 Teaser Spoofs Logan & Superman #JP

Wade Wilson returns! Superhero-movie fans who turned out for Logan’s debut in theaters this weekend were treated to a surprise teaser for Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming Deadpool 2. The hilarious, NSFW preview shows Wilson walking down the street listening to the song “St. Elmo’s Fire” when he witnesses an elderly man being mugged. A la Superman, he heads into a phone booth (located in front of a theater playing Logan) to change into his Deadpool getup, which takes way too long. The clip also features Reynolds’ bare butt and a cameo from Stan Lee. Deadpool 2 reportedly goes into production later this year.