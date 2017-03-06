1st Deadpool 2 Teaser Spoofs Logan & Superman #JP

March 6, 2017 9:26 PM By J.P.
Filed Under: blah, power96 jp

Wade Wilson returns! Superhero-movie fans who turned out for Logan’s debut in theaters this weekend were treated to a surprise teaser for Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming Deadpool 2. The hilarious, NSFW preview shows Wilson walking down the street listening to the song “St. Elmo’s Fire” when he witnesses an elderly man being mugged. A la Superman, he heads into a phone booth (located in front of a theater playing Logan) to change into his Deadpool getup, which takes way too long. The clip also features Reynolds’ bare butt and a cameo from Stan Lee. Deadpool 2 reportedly goes into production later this year.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder
Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!

Listen Live