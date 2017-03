Interstate 5 in Seattle was shut down for a few hours after a tanker truck with flammable gas crashed and rolled over. TONS of people were stranded, but El Tajin taco truck saved the day and started cooking a bunch of tacos for other stuck motorists. “We are ready to serve food, everywhere,” the truck’s owner, Thomas Lopez, told The Seattle Times. So true!

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96