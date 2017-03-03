Shakira And Carlos Vives In Hot Water! #IvyUnleashed

A Cuban artist is suing Shakira and fellow Colombian entertainer Carlos Vives for allegedly ripping off one of his old songs on their Grammy-winning hit “La Bicicleta.” Livan Rafael Castellanos, a.k.a. Livam, claims that the track plagiarizes his 1997 song “Yo Te Quiero Tanto.” “I have nothing against Shakira, Vives or anybody else,” Livam tells the AP. “It’s the law that needs to decide whether changing a song’s key is enough to make it different.” He adds that his 3-year-old daughter was the first to notice the similarities between the two songs when “La Bicicleta” played on the radio during a beach holiday last summer.

