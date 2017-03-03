Shakira And Carlos Vives In Hot Water! #IvyUnleashed

March 3, 2017 10:01 AM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: Carlos Vives, ivy unleashed, Power 96, Shakira, Sued, ya chica ivy

A Cuban artist is suing Shakira and fellow Colombian entertainer Carlos Vives for allegedly ripping off one of his old songs on their Grammy-winning hit “La Bicicleta.” Livan Rafael Castellanos, a.k.a. Livam, claims that the track plagiarizes his 1997 song “Yo Te Quiero Tanto.” “I have nothing against Shakira, Vives or anybody else,” Livam tells the AP. “It’s the law that needs to decide whether changing a song’s key is enough to make it different.” He adds that his 3-year-old daughter was the first to notice the similarities between the two songs when “La Bicicleta” played on the radio during a beach holiday last summer.

-Ya Chica #IvyPower96
@IvyPower96

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!
Text On The 10s Weekend: Win Lady Gaga Tour TicketsPower 96 is hooking you up with tickets to rock out with Lady Gaga On 11/27/2017 At The American Airlines Arena Text on the 10s All Weekend Long To win two (2) tickets!

Listen Live