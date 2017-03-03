Katy Perry Debuts Super Short Hairstyle

March 3, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: KATY PERRY

By Amanda Wicks

After recently debuting her new blonde locks for her first single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” Katy Perry took things one step further and got a dramatic haircut. She showed off her newly shorn hair on Instagram today (March 3rd).

In two videos she posted, Perry revealed her new transformation from shoulder length to fade. “✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️,” she wrote about her new haircut.

In the second video, Perry briefly interviewed her stylist Chris McMillan about the new cut. He admitted he’s been wanting to give her a fade ever since he first met her. “I WASNT READY TILL NOW,” she captioned the post.

