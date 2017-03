Poor John Legend! He was kinda thrown under the bus by his won wife!! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were in a car when a van of Hollywood tourists pulls up next to them. “It’s John Legend!” Teigen yells at them. “He won an Oscar–not this year, though.” Legend did win Best Song two years ago for “Glory” from Selma. She’s been teasing him on Twitter too! Love this couple!

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96