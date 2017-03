On the TODAY Show, Jennifer Lopez went in and told us her favorite onscreen kiss!!! She enjoyed locking lips with Josh Lucas from “An Unfinished Life” with Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman. (I’m horrible at movies, so I initially had no idea who he was!) BUT, this guy is lucky to have that “Best Kiss” title by the one and only J.LO!!! #Goals

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96