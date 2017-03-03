Demi Lovato to be Honored at Gala for Mental Health Awareness

By Jon Wiederhorn

Demi Lovato, who has been candid about her battle with bipolar disorder, will be among those honored at The Jane and Terry Semel Institute’s biannual Open Minds Gala on March 22 in Beverly Hills, California. The event celebrates those who strive to raise awareness about and reduce the stigma of mental health disorders. This year’s Open Minds Gala will be hosted by Friends star Lisa Kudrow at the Beverley Hilton.

Lovato will receive the Artistic Award of Courage for discussing her mental health issues in public and in the New York Times best-seller Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year. One of Lovato’s most well-known appearances to speak about mental health was at the last Democratic National Convention. While pledging her support for Hillary Clinton, she said, “I stand here today as proof that you can live a normal and empowered life with mental illness.”

The Humanitarian award at the event will be presented to East West Bancorp former president/COO Julia S. Gouw will receive the Humanitarian Award, and the Visionary Award will go to Dr. Kelsey Martin, dean of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Glee star Chord Overstreet will perform at the event.