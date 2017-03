The Florida Department of Health has issued a rabies alert for the Kendall area – this happened after a raccoon tested positive for the disease on Tuesday. this hasn’t happened since 2001

Anyways the ..blocks that should be careful… have been posted on our twitter: @power965…

Southwest 88th Street to the North

Southwest 95th Street to the South

Southwest 107th Avenue to the East

Southwest 117th Avenue to the West

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.