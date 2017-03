Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly talking again following his split from Angelina Jolie. they reconnected after Pitt text Aniston to wish her a happy birthday. a leak in their circle says that “They have been texting and have been in touch,” nothing more than that.”

Supposedly.. Pitt has been confiding in Jennifer Aniston about the tough time that he’s going through.

We’ve determined that he may have OBSESSIVE EX SYNDROME!

Here’s what that looks like…