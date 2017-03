Rihanna stopped by Harvard University on Tuesday to accept the university’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year award. Some of the great things Rihanna has done includes giving college scholarships through her Clara Lionel Foundation and funding a breast cancer treatment center in her hometown of Bridgetown, Barbados. Here’s her brilliant acceptance speech.

