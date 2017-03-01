Lorde Teases New Single ‘Green Light’ with Public Events

All signs point to go. March 1, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Lorde

By Robyn Collins

Lorde is teasing us again. The New Zealander staged public events around Aukland, and announced that fans could get “a few more glimpses at what’s coming” by going to the points highlighted on a map of the city.

Related: Lorde’s New Album Could Drop Next Month

One location featured a green light projected on the side of a building, where a clip from a new Lorde song played, followed by the words “Green Light.”

In another spot, a parked car was illuminated with green lighting and smoke, and there was a green-lit sign that read, “She thinks you love the beach/ You’re such a damn liar.”

Lorde also has a mysterious website, imwaitingforit.com, which first showed up in ads on New Zealand TV. The teaser suggests that something else will happen today.

The elusive pop star has been sharing hints about the follow-up to 2013’s Pure Heroine. The possibility that it will drop soon became more likely when she was announced on festival lineups including Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Governors Ball.

#GREENLIGHT ✨@lordemusic

A post shared by Kersti Ward (@kerstiward) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!
Win Tickets To Disney On Ice presents Worlds Of EnchantmentEnter To Win A 4-pack of ticket to see Disney on Ice presents, Worlds of Enchanted at BB&T Center march 30-april 2 –and American Airlines Arena – APRIL 5-APRIL 9 2017

Listen Live