BREAKING NEWS: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom are DUNZO! 💔 #LucyLopez

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have called it quits after more than a year of dating.

Their reps issued this statement: ”Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time!”

Perry and Bloom first hit it off at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016. They were most recently spotted together at a handful of Oscar parties on Sunday night. Bloom also took to Instagram on Monday to share a selfie with Perry’s adorable dog, Butters.