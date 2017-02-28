“Raindrops, Drop Top” Are You Singing The Wrong Lyrics?!? #Migos #IvyUnleahsed

February 28, 2017 3:41 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: bad and boujee, lyrics, Migos, raindrop droptop

Sooo the big argument on social media is whether or not we are singing the correct lyrics on the Migos song “Bad and Boujee.” Teyana Taylor went on Instagram and posted a picture in her Drop Top Range Rover along with a caption that read, “R A N G E D R O P – D R O P T O P as I sing @migos in my new fav whipppppppp. NOW, we’re all confused! lol Lyics dot com, and every other site says “Rainsdrops, Droptop.” BUT, people are arguing that its says “Range Drop, Droptops.” As in RANGE ROVER! lmao…OMG! Now I want o call Migos for the answer!! (I’m still singing “raindrops” doe) hahahaha LET ME KNOW YOUR THOUGHTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!!!

