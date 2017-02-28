Nicki Minaj and Future Collaborate on Video Project

By Hayden Wright

This week, Nicki Minaj has shared some behind-the-scenes images from what appears to be a music video shoot. Her latest features Future: Whatever Nicki has cooking, the rapper appears to be involved. The video remains mysterious, as it’s not certain which song she’s performing or when fans can expect to see it. Earlier in the week she shared an image from the “Make Love” video, her collaboration with Gucci Mane, but this is something different:

“#IssaNOTHERvideoSHOOT,” reads one of her Instagram captions.

In her Instagram posts, Nicki can be seen modeling skimpy red outfits and driving around in a convertible with Future. Future shared a photo to his own Instagram captioned “Nicki Hendrix.”

See the posts here:

#AnotherOne 🎬- 📸: @grizzleemusic A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

🎀 @future 🎬😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

🏎💨 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

📽🎬 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:07pm PST