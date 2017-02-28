Moonlight Actors Only Wear Calvin Klein. 😍 #LucyLopez

The male leads of Best Picture Moonlight are the stars of Calvin Klein’s latest underwear campaign. GQ shared photos from the black-and-white campaign yesterday, which feature this year’s Best Supporting actor winner Mahershala Ali posing shirtless with his Calvin Klein undies showing above the waistline of his pants. The campaign also features the three actors who portrayed the film’s lead Chiron: Alex R. Hibbert, Trevante Rhodes and Ashton Sanders. While 12-year-old Hibbert models a black Calvin t-shirt, 21-year-old Sanders wears a pair of black boxer briefs while lying on a couch and 27-year-old Rhodes shows of his muscular build while sitting on a leather chair in a pair of black briefs. Let the (age appropriate) drooling commence.

MOONLIGHT’ING IN CALVINS!