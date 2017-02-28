Lady Gaga to Play Coachella, Replaces Beyonce

"It was important to Coachella organizers that a female performer replace Beyoncé." February 28, 2017 10:37 PM
Filed Under: Coachella, Lady Gaga

By Radio.com Staff

Lady Gaga will replace Beyoncé at Coachella. The festival made the official announcement this evening with the issuing of an updated lineup poster.

According to Billboard who was tipped off earlier this afternoon, “it was important to Coachella organizers that a female performer replace Beyoncé.”

With her recent Metallica performance at the GRAMMYs, Gaga has proven she’ll fit right into the long-standing predominately rock festival.

Related: Watch Metallica & Lady Gaga’s GRAMMY Performance

Gaga will perform on both Saturdays, April 15 and  22, at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, CA. The two-weekend stint will serve as a lead-in for her Joanne World Tour which kicks off August 1.

Last week Goldenvoice confirmed Beyoncé would make good on her appearance by performing at the festival in 2018.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!
Win Tickets To Disney On Ice presents Worlds Of EnchantmentEnter To Win A 4-pack of ticket to see Disney on Ice presents, Worlds of Enchanted at BB&T Center march 30-april 2 –and American Airlines Arena – APRIL 5-APRIL 9 2017

Listen Live