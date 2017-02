Ed Sheeran’s all-conquering “Shape of You” has a new remix: the “classroom instruments” version.

Sheeran teamed up with Jimmy Fallonand The Roots for a playful rendition of the British singer-songwriter’s mega-hit on The Tonight Show. For the record, Sheeran ditched the acoustic guitar for a banana shaker, Fallon handled the Casio keyboard and Questlove got to work on the guiro and kazoo.