People’s Court Star Judge Joseph Wapner Dead at 97 #Jp

February 27, 2017 10:06 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: court, Dead

Judge Joseph Wapner, the long-running star of afternoon TV staple The People’s Court, has died at the age of 97. CNN reports that Wapner passed away of natural causes on Sunday at his home in L.A. “He is a man of the greatest honor and integrity that anybody has ever met,” says his son David Miron-Wapner. The judge taped more than 2,000 episodes during his 12-year run on the show, inspiring knockoff versions like Judge Judy and Judge Joe Brown. Wapner received his undergraduate and law degrees from University of Southern California and was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his service in World War II. Of course, Wapner’s name is equally famous due to Dustin Hoffman’s legendary Rain Man line, “One minute to Wapner!”

