Nooo Not CHET !!! RIP Bill Paxton #jp

February 27, 2017 10:14 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: bill paxton, Dead, JP, Power96

Actor Bill Paxton, known for his roles in films including Aliens and Twister, has died from complications from surgery at the age of 61. “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” his family said in a statement on Sunday. “Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.” Paxton rose to fame in the ‘90s, thanks to roles such as Morgan Earp in Tombstone, Fred Haise in Apollo 13, the lead role in the 1996 hit Twister, and treasure hunter Brock Lovett in Titanic. More recently, he starred in HBO’s polygamist drama Big Love and has a role in the upcoming Silicon Valley thriller The Circle, alongside Tom Hanks and Emma Watson. He is survived by his wife Louise Newbury and two childre

