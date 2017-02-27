Ariana Grande and Future’s Raunchy ‘Everyday’ Video is Here (NSFW)

The clip depicts folks getting busy in "everyday" scenarios. February 27, 2017 8:35 AM
By Hayden Wright

A highlight of Ariana Grande’s 2016 album Dangerous Woman is “Everyday,” her collaboration with Future. The NSFW track was released as a single last month and now Ari and Future have dropped an accompanying video, which features people getting down and dirty in “everyday” situations. These include an office, a laundromat, and a city bus, while Future and Ariana cheer the escapades on from the sidelines.

The bus sequence features an elderly couple with a taste for sex in public: At the clip’s conclusion, Ari gives the man a high five. The bold, raunchy video should generate plenty of memes and social media attention.

Watch the video for “Everyday” below:

