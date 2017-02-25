HELP!!! What Do I Do? #IvyUnleashed

Soooooo I need some major Birthday planning help! My son Baby Z is turning THREE (Tears!!! He’s growing so fast!!) I have NO IDEA what to do this year to celebrate. I’ve done the BIG ‘Ol 1st B Day party, I’ve done the pool party at the house, and it’s year 3 now and I’m lost. Should I do the Disney thing? Is it worth it? Do I go to LegoLand in Orlando? Or something local??? I’m so lost and time is ticking, as he turns 3 in April. All I care about is him truly enjoying himself. PLEASE help me! lol Any thoughts or suggestions would be soooo appreciated by momma Ivy! lol

