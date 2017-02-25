Remy Ma RIPS Nicki Minaj In New Disstrack #IvyUnleashed

Soooo it looks there’s some beef poppin’ off between Remy Ma and Nicki Mianj! I’m honestly over the “diss track” back and forth, and I think it’s catty. But then again, I don’t know all the details as to why Remy decided to go off. She has a new diss track “Shether” targeting Nicki Minaj and she says things like “f*** Nicki Minaj!” On Friday, rumor started that Minaj had thrown shots at Remy in recent features and it appears Remy believed she was getting attacked too, because she dropped the diss track just 24 hours later. “Shether” is BRUTAL! You’re going to have to google this one, because the words are way too crazy! lol

