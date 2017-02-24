Kendrick Lamar Loves Nicki Minaj’s ‘Make Love” Verse

February 24, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj

By Radio.com Staff

Earlier today Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj dropped a new collaborative track titled “Make Love.”

Related: Gucci Mane Drops ‘Make Love’ with Nicki Minaj

“I don’t see her/ B—– I’m the greatest, no Kendrick and no Sia,” Minaj raps. “I’m the iPhone, you the Nokia/ Everybody know you jealous, bitch it’s so clear.”

Kendrick appreciates a good verse when he hears one. “I love it Nicki Minaj,” Lamar wrote in a rare tweet. “I knew you would 😜 ha! Thx Kendrick 🙏🏽,” Nicki responded.

Check out the mutual respect below.

