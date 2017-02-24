James Corden Goes Behind the Music of Boy Band ‘Thr33way’

Check out the hilarious spoof. February 24, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: James Corden, Key And Peele

By Hayden Wright

You know the pantheon of great boy bands: the Beatles, the Jackson 5, Boyz II Men, *NSYNC, One Direction. But do your remember Thr33way? James Corden wants to remind you.

Related: James Corden is Obsessed with ‘Britney Ever After’

In a Late Late Show segment featuring Nick Kroll and Jordan Peele, the CBS host took fans behind the music of a supposed ’90s pop phenomenon. As the mockumentary goes, Thr33way aimed to “cut through all the innuendo” of contemporary boy band music. The trio performed songs like “I Want a Three-Way” and “Quit Playing Games With My Penis.” They were like the Backstreet Boys, minus the ambiguity about sex acts.

In one of the segment’s more inspired moments, Kroll remembers when they “ripped off” Hansen with an “MMMBop” cover called “MMMBoobs.”

“They took us to court and they won — quickly.”

From there, the floodgates of legal trouble opened. And like Milli Vannili, Thr33way were hiding a dark secret… about their sexual experience.

Watch it here:

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!
Listen To Win Chris Brown 'The Party' Tour TicketsChris Brown along with special guests 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T., Genasis, and Kap G Are bringing “The Party” To The AmericanAirlines Arena on April 15! Listen To Win Ticketd All Week Long At 6:35pm and 9:35pm

Listen Live