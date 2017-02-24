Listen to Future’s ‘HNDRXX,’ Which Could Make Chart History

By Jon Wiederhorn

Future dropped his new album HNDRXX today as planned. If the record debuts at number 1, he could become the first-ever artist to hit the top spot with two different albums in two consecutive weeks.

His self-titled studio album, released February 17, is likely to debut at number one, with about 150,000 units shifted. If that’s the case, history could be his for the taking, reports Billboard. We’ll have to see what the future has in store.

As previously reported, HNDRXX features guest performances by The Weeknd (“Coming Out Strong”) and Rihanna (“Selfish”). The 17-track record was released through a-1/Freebanz/Epic Records.

Stream HNDRXX here: