Deadmau5 Offers Free Download of Unreleased Tracks

By Radio.com Staff
Deadmau5 has teamed with WeTransfer, the company specializing in ad-supported large data transfer, to deliver his new album, to fans for free. Available for one week only, stuff i used to do is a collection of 13 previously unreleased songs.
Beginning Friday, March 3 stuff i used to do will be available at all digital retailers and will include 3 additional tracks.
Download stuff i used to do here until Friday, March 3.
stuff i used to do tracklistt:
1. Messages from nowhere
2. Digitol
3. Screen door
4. Squid
5. 50 something cats
6. Charlie can’t dance
7. My opinion
8. HaxPigMeow
9. Obsidian
10. Long walk off a short pier
11. Support
12. Superlover
13. Creep (Alt. version)
