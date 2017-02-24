Calvin Harris Drops ‘Slide’ Featuring Frank Ocean & Migos

By Radio.com Staff

Calvin Harris has released a new single titled “Slide,” which features Frank Ocean and Migos.

Harris has been hyping the track on Twitter, writing “I worked with the greatest artists of our generation !!! I’m in the mixing stage now. I listen back and can’t believe what we created !!!!! So excited to share this with you !!! !! Can u tell.”

“All my songs in 2017 have been sonically designed to make you feel f—ing incredible,” he continued.

Does this new collaborative track meet Harris’ high standard? Check it out below.