Zedd & Alessia Cara Drop New Track ‘Stay’

February 23, 2017 8:15 AM
By Radio.com Staff

Zedd and Alessia Cara have joined forces for a new track titled “Stay.”

“All you have to do is stay/ A minute/ Just take your time/ The clock is ticking/ So stay/ All you have to do is wait/ A second/ Your hands on mine/ The clock is ticking/ So stay,” Cara sings. With minimal instrumental production, her voice holds front and center while auto-tuned backup vocals give the harmonic combination an electronic effect.

Check out the new collaborative track below:

 

 

