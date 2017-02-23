This App Will Ruin Your Work Life. 😫 #LucyLopez

February 23, 2017 6:18 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: bathroom break, Crazy, japan, work app

New App Tells Your Boss If You Spend Too Much Time in Bathroom

A Japanese tech company unveiled an app that helps workers find the closest available bathroom stalls and tells employers if they spend too much time in there.

“People often waste time by looking around for an available toilet on various floors or by waiting until one becomes available,” KDDI spokesman Daisuke Maruo tells The Japan Times. “We believe this service will help people waste less time.”

The app uses sensors installed on the stall doors to determine whether or not they are occupied.

The sensors also notify an administrator if a stall is occupied for more than 30 minutes–a service designed to notify bosses of potential accidents.

However, it could also be used to bust employees who are avoiding work: A 2012 survey found that a whopping 30 percent of middle-aged businessmen in Japan use bathroom stalls to take naps at work.

Terrifying.

